Jimmy John’s offers $1 subs on Tuesday

OK, hungry cheapskates and bargain hunters!

Tuesday, May 2, sub chain Jimmy John's will offer subs for $1 in honor of their Customer Appreciation Day.

The catch? It's limited and they won't deliver the $1 subs, so you'll need to plan your sub sandwich mission carefully.

The special prices are valid between 4:00pm and 8:00pm, one per person and valid for walk-in customers only. You may go through the line multiple times, at the store manager’s discretion.

The sandwiches available are #1 Pepe, #2 Big John, #3 Totally Tuna, #4 Turkey Tom, #5 Vito, #6 Veggie, J.J. BLT and Plain Slims.

You'll have to pay sales tax as well.

Check to see if your closest stores are participating here .