Report: NASCAR and IndyCar veteran John Andretti battling colon cancer

(NBC Sports) - Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti has revealed he has Stage 4 colon cancer.

Indianapolis TV reporter Dave Calabro discussed Andretti’s battle in a video on the WTHR web site. Calabro said he recently spent two days in Charlotte with Andretti, who raced in NASCAR’s premier series from 1993-2010 and also made five starts in the Indianapolis 500.

The second of his two Cup victories came in the No. 43 for Richard Petty at Martinsville Speedway.

Calabro, 54, said Andretti was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and facing surgeries in June.

The IndyCar and NASCAR communities began to react to the news on social media over the weekend.