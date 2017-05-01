Altoona woman arrested for producing child pornography

ALTOONA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama woman has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Gadsden Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pN6EPF ) 30-year-old Sarah Ann Bozarth of Altoona was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of production of child pornography.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin and investigator Brandi Fuller say Bozarth produced pornography with minors at her home.

Investigators acting on a search warrant seized two computers, two cellphones and a laptop computer.

Bozarth is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.