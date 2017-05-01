Safe Harbor opens new children's shelter in coastal Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - An organization that's been helping youth in coastal Georgia for 26 years has opened a new shelter for children in Brunswick.

The Brunswick News reports (http://bit.ly/2pGcfY1 ) the newly constructed Safe Harbor Children's Center aims to provide a safe home to any child in need. The center took 10 months to build in downtown Brunswick and features computer labs, individual bedrooms and a backyard garden.

Leslie Hartman, Safe Harbor's executive director, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday that her organization takes care of children who "just want to be loved, and we hope that this home will be that loving home."

Safe Harbor's former children's shelter in Brunswick will be renovated for use as a transitional living center for youth aged 18 to 22.

