Rainy morning, windy afternoon

Good Monday. We certainly got our money's worth with April showers. For the month in Chattanooga, we saw 10.43" of rain. Average rainfall for April is about 4".

May is off to a rainy start as well as we see heavy periods of rain through drive time this morning. Late morning the rain will trickle off, and by this afternoon skies will clear out, and we will get some good wind blowing behind the front.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of our counties until 8pm. Due to the heavy rain, shallow rooted trees may topple as the winds increase this afternoon to about 15-20 mph from the southwest.

Temperatures this afternoon will be very comfortable in the low to mid-70s. In Chattanooga we will hit 75.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be stellar days. Each day will start in the low 50s, and afternoons will be warm and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday a low will move in from the southwest bringing rain and thunderstorms in Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A few of those showers may linger into Friday. Friday afternoon cooler air will move in. The high will only reach 68 Friday.

The weekend looks good. Saturday and Sunday temps will be in the low 50s during the morning. In the afternoon temps will climb into the very pleasant low 70s. There is a SLIGHT chance for a shower Sunday, but the weekend looks good overall.

MONDAY: