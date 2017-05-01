UPDATE: Severe weather causes damages, road closures - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Severe weather causes damages, road closures

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Severe weather in the Tennessee Valley has caused damages, flooding, and road closures in a number of areas.

Flooding:

  • Dayton Blvd. - flooding reported near the Signal Mountain intersection
  • Signal Mountain Rd. - flooding reported; potential to hydroplane, drive with caution
  • Wilson Avenue on Signal Mt. - flooding reported in some areas
  • Lake Avenue on Signal Mt. - flooding reported in some areas 

Storm Damage

  • Home damaged on Dunsinane Road on Signal Mt. due to fallen tree
  • Home and car damaged on Sunnybrook Trail on Signal Mt. due to fallen tree

Road Closures:

  • Montlake Road in Soddy-Daisy was shut down due to storm damage, but re-opened about 7:15am.

Officials say drivers should use caution when driving due to flooding, fallen trees, and downed power lines.  

If you notice flooding on the roadways, remember to turn around, don't drown. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.