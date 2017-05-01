UPDATE: Severe weather causes damages, road closures

UPDATE: Severe weather in the Tennessee Valley has caused damages, flooding, and road closures in a number of areas.

Flooding:

Dayton Blvd. - flooding reported near the Signal Mountain intersection

Signal Mountain Rd. - flooding reported; potential to hydroplane, drive with caution

Wilson Avenue on Signal Mt. - flooding reported in some areas

Lake Avenue on Signal Mt. - flooding reported in some areas

Storm Damage:

Home damaged on Dunsinane Road on Signal Mt. due to fallen tree

Home and car damaged on Sunnybrook Trail on Signal Mt. due to fallen tree

Road Closures:

Montlake Road in Soddy-Daisy was shut down due to storm damage, but re-opened about 7:15am.

Officials say drivers should use caution when driving due to flooding, fallen trees, and downed power lines.

If you notice flooding on the roadways, remember to turn around, don't drown.