Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi also scored, and Colton Sissons added two assists. The Predators outshot St. Louis 34-23, and they now have won seven straight playoff games on home ice, including all three this postseason.

Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who lost for the first time on the road this postseason.

Blues goalie Jake Allen kept St. Louis in this game before being pulled by coach Mike Yeo for the extra attacker with more than 4 minutes remaining and took his timeout with 1:25 left.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 22 saves, including a flurry of stops to preserve the win.

Game 3 is Tuesday night.

