Man shot on East 25th Street Pl. Sunday afternoon

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while walking on East 25 Street Place.

Chattanooga Police say they responded to a person shot call in the 1900 block of E 25th Street Place around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim, 22-year old, Quadarius Bowling, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. HCEMS transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say that Bowling was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect in the parking lot of a local business. Some time later, the suspect returned and shot Bowling as he was walking on E 25th Street Place.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.