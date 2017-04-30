Josh Dobbs excited to be a Steeler

Josh Dobbs was at his parents house in Alpharetta, Ga. when he got the call.

“You sit there and you’re just staring at your phone, until the phone rings," Dobbs said.

"Anytime someone texts you, a vibration, anything, you’re kind of on edge. When the phone started ringing, I looked at it and it said Pittsburgh so I was like well, I guess we’re going to Pittsburgh guys."

A fourth round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs watched the draft with his parents, roommate Brett Kendrick, who has protected Dobbs on Tennessee's offensive line, and a few other friends from high school and college.

"It was a really cool reaction to spend it with a lot of great people, some of my closest friends and family," Dobbs said. "I’m glad that they were there and stayed there throughout the entire process.”

Throughout the draft process, Dobbs has drawn comparisons to Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, who went from dual-threat SEC QB to NFL Rookie of the Year.

Prescott was taken with the 135th overall pick in 2016.

Dobbs went at number 135 in 2017.

“God definitely works in mysterious ways, I’ll say that, but a lot goes into that and as I said many times throughout this process, it was really awesome to watch Dak last year and see him take advantage of that opportunity," Dobbs said.

"I definitely have taken a lot of notes from his book, you still have to go and prepare, you never know when you’re time’s going to come but when you’re opportunity comes, your organization is counting on you so you have to be ready to pick up where whoever it was in front of you left off. God works in mysterious ways and we’ll see what else he has in store for me.”

The guy in front of Dobbs right now is Steelers franchise QB Ben Roethlisberger. At 35 years old, the 13-year veteran contemplated retirement this offseason, but decided to continue playing football.

Landry Jones has been the backup for Big Ben since the Steelers drafted him in 2013. Dobbs will have the opportunity to compete with him and Zach Mettenberger for the no. 2 job. The winner could see some playing time. Roethlisberger has missed six regular season games over the last two seasons.

A familiar face will join Dobbs in Pittsburgh, his freshman year roommate at Tennessee, Cam Sutton, who was drafted in the third round by the Steelers on Friday night.

