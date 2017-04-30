Investigation underway into overnight fire at Vonore metal facility

Officials are investigating an overnight fire at a Vonore metal factory.

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Protech Metal Finishing facility late Saturday night. No word yet on what caused the fire, but crews say it could be a Hazmat situation because of chemicals inside the building.

TEMA officials were on site to help with the cleanup.

This is the second fire at the Protech Metal facility. The building also suffered a small fire back in 2013.

WBIR is following the story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

