Woman charged in fatal stabbing on Broad Street

A woman has been charged with criminal homicide after fatally stabbing a man early Sunday morning.

Police were called on a reported stabbing around 3:52 a.m. in the 3200 block of Broad Street. When officers arrived on scene they found 59-year old Lymorris Martin suffering from multiple stab wounds and had succumbed to his injuries before police arrived.

Officials were able to detain suspect, Rachel D. Green, who was still on scene. Police investigators believed that the incident escalated from a domestic disorder. Investigators processed evidence and witness testimony and the suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.