Kemp homers 3 times, Braves beat Brewers 11-3

By Associated Press
By COLIN FLY
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Matt Kemp homered three times and drove in five runs, helping the surging Atlanta Braves pound the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 on Saturday night.

Atlanta collected a season-high 20 hits in its fourth straight victory. Dansby Swanson also homered, and Jaime Garcia (1-1) pitched six innings for his first win with the Braves after spending the first eight years of his career in St. Louis.

Kemp connected in the fifth, seventh and eighth for his first game with three homers. He became the first Braves player to accomplish the feat since Mark Teixeira in 2008.

