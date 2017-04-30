Man in critical condition after being shot on Wilson Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man in critical condition after being shot on Wilson Road

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that has left a man in critical condition. 

Police were called to the 4700 block of Wilson Rd. around 3:23 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found 50-year old, Daryl Ray suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officials say that Ray was driving a vehicle when he was shot at from another passing vehicle. Ray was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

