UPDATE: Crews rescue group at foot of Mowbray Mountain

UPDATE: Rescue crews said the group crossed the creek and made it out safely.

Crews are trying to rescue a group at the foot of Mowbray Mountain.

First responders said they're trying to set up a safety line at the first creek crossing at the Pocket Wilderness.

Someone called 9-1-1 reported a man had fallen from a rope swing and hit his head on the rocks below at the Blue Hole swimming area.

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Chris Weddington, said he hurt his head, but was able to walk out with 9 of his friends back to the first creek crossing.

Because of the significant amount of rain the area has received over the last several days, the creeks are high, swift moving, and impassable. Rescue crews from Mowbray VFD, Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD and Walden's Ridge Emergency Services are trying to help the 10 people cross the creek.

