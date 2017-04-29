Three men face aggravated robbery charges

Three men are accused of holding a group of people at gunpoint and demanding money from them.

Chattanooga police arrested 20-year-old Collin Pritchett, 18-year-old Gerald Green, and 19-year-old Kevon Johnson. All three face aggravated robbery charges.

Officers said someone living in a home on Mountain View Drive had been contacted by Pritchett about getting together. Police said Pritchett arrived with Green and Johnson to the home on Friday.

All four of them went outside to smoke, but no one had a lighter. That's when investigators say Green and Johnson went to their car to get a lighter, but came back with guns instead.

Officers said the three men held Pritchett's friend and two others at gunpoint until they gave them money. They took off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

An officer spotted the Jeep on Cummings Highway and later conducted a traffic stop at West 37th Street.

Police said they found a gun in plain view inside the car. The three men were questioned and then booked into the Hamilton County Jail.