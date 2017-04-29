Pickup truck rolls over, lands on railroad tracks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pickup truck rolls over, lands on railroad tracks

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A driver was sent to the hospital after their pickup truck rolled over and ended up on the railroad tracks.

Officials with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said it happened around 3:30 on Saturday near Lee Highway and Edgmon Road.

First responders said the driver was out of the pickup truck and had to be pulled up with a ladder because of the steep incline and the nature of the injuries. They contacted Norfolk Southern to shut down the railroad tracks.

Collegedale police said the driver is in stable condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

