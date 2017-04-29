Trees damage Signal Mountain homes

Storms in the Tennessee Valley knocked down trees that damaged several homes on Signal Mountain on Saturday.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman, Amy Maxwell, said three homes on Sunnybrook Trail, Dunsinane Road, and Danbury Drive were affected.

On Dunsinane Road, a tree came through the living room area of the home.

No one was hurt.

