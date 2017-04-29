Report: fired Chattanooga police officer sped over 100 mph

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - An internal affairs report says a Chattanooga police officer who was fired in February for false arrest, harassment and violating the vehicle use policy drove more than 100 miles per hour on city streets multiple times.

According to the Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2oWiC5q ), the report says David Campbell sometimes didn't use flashing lights and sirens.

It lists six times he topped 100 miles per hour, including driving 112 to 120 once because he chose to help deputies on a call.

Lt. Jerri Sutton wrote that Campbell's actions were "menacing and pose a danger to public safety."

Lt. C.W. Joel wrote that Campbell's driving habits were "founded in the urge to help his fellow officers," but "not remotely balanced" with his obligation to regard people's lives, including his own.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

