Ossoff responds to President Trump's accusations

ATLANTA -- In an 11Alive exclusive, Democrat Jon Ossoff is firing back at Donald Trump after the president took shots at him during his stop in Atlanta Friday.

Ossoff is set to face off against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s 6th District Congressional race. President Trump took the stage at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Atlanta on Friday afternoon and it only took him 38 seconds to mention Georgia’s race.

“I’d also like to congratulate Karen Handel on her incredible fight in Georgia’s Six,” Trump said.

Just 36 seconds after praising Republican Karen Handel, Trump took a few shots at Ossoff.

“She's running against someone who is going to raise your taxes to the sky, destroy your healthcare, and he's for open borders, lots of crime, and he's not even able to vote in the district that he's running in other than that I think he's doing a fantastic job right,” Trump said.

Trump repeated statements about Ossoff’s record that have been rated “False,” “Unsupported” and “Mostly False” by three different independent fact checkers.

Friday night, Ossoff addressed the comments in an interview with 11Alive News.

“With all due respect to the president, he’s misinformed with respect to my priorities,” Ossoff said.

He said he’s wrong on taxes and healthcare. Politifact said the president’s claim on the border is mostly false. The president, though, is right about Ossoff not being able to vote in the 6th District election. Ossoff lives with his girlfriend outside the district.

"I live 10 minutes down the street to support Alicia while she finishes medical school," he said. "I'll move back into the district when she concludes her medical training and I'm proud to be supporting her career.”

Handel, meanwhile, was there waiting for the president when Air Force One landed in Atlanta. Trump headlined her fundraiser after his speech, an event that raised $750,000, according to Handel's campaign.

Also attending the event were U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss.

Ossoff, though, said he’s not concerned.

"I think that the comings and goings of figures from Washington will have a lot less impact on this race than who can present a compelling vision for fresh leadership that can grow metro Atlanta’s economy and can create more economic opportunity for Georgia’s families and entrepreneurs," he said.