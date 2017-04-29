Volsapalooza: Three Vols selected in the 4th round of the NFL Draft

The 4th round of the NFL Draft might as well have belonged to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Three Vols players were selected in the round starting with linebacker, Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the Detroit Lions at pick 124. Entering the 2016 season, Reeves-Maybin was seen as a first round pick, but a torn labrum injury sidelined him for the majority of the season. Reeves-Maybin posted back to back seasons of over 100 tackles in 2014 and 2015.

Four picks later, the Cincinnati Bengals dipped into the Vols pool by selecting wide receiver, Josh Malone. Malone led the Vols with 50 receptions for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016. He was seen as one of the top receivers in the draft due to his speed, he posted a 4.40 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine, third best at his position.

Later in the round, quarterback Josh Dobbs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 135. The same pick as former Mississippi State and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott. Dobbs was a successful quarterback while at UT posting a 23-12 record including undefeated in three bowl games. Dobbs could be a potential successor to Ben Roethlisberger, who contemplated retirement at the end of the season.