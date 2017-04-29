Georgia college students brace for tuition increase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia college students brace for tuition increase

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Tuition at Georgia's public colleges and universities will increase 2 percent next fall.

WABE Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2oTxmSx ) that the university system of Georgia estimates that full-time, undergraduate students who live in-state will pay an extra $27 to $98 a semester.

But some students say even a small price hike could hurt, and some who have Georgia's HOPE scholarship say the increase is unsettling.

University system officials said they're sensitive to such concerns. They say tuition increases are needed to keep up with increased costs and to maintain quality.

