CFD firefighter arrested for second DUI in past year

A Chattanooga firefighter has been arrested for DUI for the second time in the past calendar year.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 3, Hamilton County Deputies were notified of a vehicle collision near 1400 Cowart Street around 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning. Deputies found a Dodge truck had struck a Honda Civic and a Maserati near several people of the Coyote Jacks Saloon.

Witnesses say that the driver of the truck, Jerry Ralph Lee Jr., tried to leave the scene before officials could arrive on scene. A deputy nearby was flagged down and made aware of the collision and stopped the truck. A deputy requested Lee get out of the truck. The officer observed Lee with unsteady posture, water, red eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. Lee told police that he was unaware of the collision and told police he had consumed beer prior to driving.

Through a further investigation, police say the driver of the Honda Civic would leave the scene before they were able to make contact with the driver. Deputies found a large indentation on the front driver side of the Maserati.

The deputy asked if Lee could do a field sobriety test and he told police he could not perform the test sober and would prefer not to. Deputies placed Lee in custody and charged him with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and two other charges.

Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department says that Lee has been placed on administrative leave.

Lee's bond was set at $3500 and is expected to be in court on May 23rd.