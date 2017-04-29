Freeman's homer leads Braves to 10-8 win over Brewers

By JOE DiGIOVANNI

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Friday night.

Freeman hit his eighth homer off Brewers closer Neftali Feliz (0-3), who was summoned to pitch the ninth in a tie game. Adonis Garcia led off the inning with a double and Freeman hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center field.

Jose Ramirez (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Jim Johnson worked the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Atlanta trailed 8-4 after six innings but scored six runs in the final three innings against Milwaukee's bullpen. The Brewers' Matt Barnes, who had not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings this season, gave up three runs in the seventh to spark the Atlanta comeback.

The Braves scored another run in the eighth to tie the score.

