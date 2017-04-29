Trump to NRA: 'You have a true friend in the White House' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump to NRA: 'You have a true friend in the White House'

By Associated Press
By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Gun owners gathering for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting are celebrating the election of President Donald Trump.

Trump returned to the gun lobby on Friday to thank its members for their support and to promise he will remain unwavering in his support for gun rights.

Trump addressed the NRA last year as a candidate. His appearance at the group's convention in Atlanta was the first time since 1983 that a sitting president had spoken to the group.

NRA members say they couldn't be happier that a gun owner and advocate is in the White House. They say they felt like they were on pins and needles during the years former President Barack Obama was in office, fearful their gun rights would be stripped away.

