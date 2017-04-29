Pittsburgh Steelers select Cam Sutton with 94th overall pick

(UTSports.com) PHILADELPHIA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Tennessee defensive back and VFL Cameron Sutton with the 94th overall pick during Friday's third round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval.

Sutton is the 18th Vol to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the first since Daniel McCullers went 215th overall (sixth round) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Sutton is the first Tennessee defensive back to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 when the Kansas City Chiefs picked Eric Berry with the fifth overall selection.

Sutton was a shutdown cornerback for the Vols for four-straight years. He was limited to six games this past season due to an injury he suffered against Ohio on Sept. 17 and returned to action against Kentucky on Nov. 12, recording a pair of pass breakups to break Jabari Greer's UT career record for passes defended. He finished the year with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and five passes defended. In 45 games played, Sutton amassed 127 tackles (111 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 37 passes defended, one sack, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. His 37 career passes defended are a Tennessee record. In 2015, Sutton earned Sporting News First Team All-America honors as a punt returner after leading the nation with an 18.7-yard average and returning two punts for touchdowns. His 14.6 career punt-return average (minimum 30 returns) is the best in Tennessee history.