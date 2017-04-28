Got drugs? April 29th is National Drug Take-Back Day

Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day and law enforcement agencies across the Tennessee Valley will offering safe and secure ways for you to throw away old medicines.

If you have any old leftover and/or expired medications, you're encouraged to drop them off at the closest take-back location to you.

The following take-back locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Hamilton County:

• Walgreens in Hixson - 5478 TN Highway 153

• Walgreens in East Brainerd - 2289 Gunbarrel Road

• Walgreens in Northshore – 110 North Market Street

• Walgreens in Harrison/Highway 58 – 4542 TN Highway 58

• Food City in Red Bank - 3901 Dayton Boulevard

• Signal Mountain Police Department -1111 Ridgeway Avenue

• Walgreens in Brainerd - 3605 Brainerd Road

• Walgreens in East Ridge - 5301 Ringgold Road

• Walgreens in Ooltewah - 9307 County Highway

• Walgreens in Soddy Daisy – 121 Harrison Lane

• Walgreens in St. Elmo – 3550 Broad Street

The following take-back locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Bradley and Marion Counties:

Walgreens in Cleveland - 35 25th Street NW

Bradley County Sheriff's Office - 2290 Blythe Avenue SE

Cleveland Family YMCA "Healthy Kids Day" - 220 Urbane Road

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at 5842 Highway 41 in Ringgold is open 24/7 for drug take-backs. The Rossville Police Department is also open for take-backs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 500 McFarland Avenue.