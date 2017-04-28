'Car surfing' leaves teen unconscious, injured - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Car surfing' leaves teen unconscious, injured

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A series of events described as “horse playing” with teens and a vehicle ended with one man unconscious and bleeding.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office says that they found Miguel Gomez, 18, sitting in the middle of Beulah Drive holding Juan Lopez, who fell off the trunk of a car while he was 'car surfing'.

Lopez fell onto the pavement from the car, which was said to be traveling at about 30 mph. He was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga, with serious head injuries. 

Gomez was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct. He has since been released on bond. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.