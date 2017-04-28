'Car surfing' leaves teen unconscious, injured

A series of events described as “horse playing” with teens and a vehicle ended with one man unconscious and bleeding.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office says that they found Miguel Gomez, 18, sitting in the middle of Beulah Drive holding Juan Lopez, who fell off the trunk of a car while he was 'car surfing'.

Lopez fell onto the pavement from the car, which was said to be traveling at about 30 mph. He was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga, with serious head injuries.

Gomez was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct. He has since been released on bond.