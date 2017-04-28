Deteriorating buildings near stadium in danger of collapsing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deteriorating buildings near stadium in danger of collapsing

Posted: Updated:

Two buildings near Finley Stadium continue to erode with one of them prompting city officials to take safety measures to prevent the building's collapse. They are located directly north of the First Tennessee Pavillion, where the Chattanooga Market will open for the season Saturday.

A tweet from the Chattanooga Public Works shows the building with part of the roof missing. They are working to stabilize the walls to prevent them from caving in.

A search of Google Earth shows satellite imagery going as far back as 2012 with the roof partially missing on the two brick structures just north of the stadium.

The area around the buildings has been fenced off and yellow caution tape has been used to warn pedestrians of potential hazards.

