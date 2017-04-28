Job fair planned for Nissin Brake today

The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) LaFayette Career Center will help recruit 100 automotive production employees to work for Nissin Brake in Rock Spring.

The job fair will be held on Friday, May 5, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the career center located at 200 West Villanow St. in LaFayette .

U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) regulations dictate all applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Applicants are required to have at least six months of manufacturing experience. All chosen applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check and a drug screening exam.

Salaries will range from $10.10 to $10.60 an hour. It is required that applicants can work overtime.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.

For more information about the recruitment, contact the GDOL’s LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for employment.