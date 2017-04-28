RECALL: Child backpack carrier fall hazard

A fall hazard has prompted the recall of more than 87,000 child backpack carriers.

The recall involves all models of Osprey's Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014.

Osprey has received four reports of children falling through the carrier's leg openings.

One child suffered a skull fracture, another received scratches to the head.

Consumers should stop using the carriers and contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert for use with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.

Osprey can be reached toll-free at 866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com or online at www.ospreypacks.com and click on "Poco Safety Notices" on the navigation bar at the top right hand corner of the page for more information.