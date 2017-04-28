Teen arrested in church burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen arrested in church burglary

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An arrest is made in connection with a church burglary in Sequatchie County back in March.

A 17-year old male was arrested for trying to break into Chapel Hill United Methodist Church which is located at the foot of Signal Mountain on East Valley Road.

A Sequatchie County Sheriff's detective says the teen admitted to prying open the doors to get inside the church to steal some money.

The teen also admitted to a burglary at a home on Lewis Chapel Mountain.  The property from that theft was recovered. 

He'll be in court next week.

