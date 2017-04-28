Roper Corporation looking to hire 100 workers at job fair

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -
Today, if you're looking for a job, you might want to head to Fort Oglethorpe.
In a press release, the Georgia Department of Labor says they are helping Roper Corporation recruit 100 assemblers to work in LaFayette. Salaries start at $12.65 an hour.
Roper manufactures stoves and ovens for companies GE, GE Profile, and Monogram labels.
The job fair begins Friday at 3:00 pm and ends at 5:00pm and will be held at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall at 500 City Hall Drive. GDOL staff will be on site to assist applicants.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old. No experience is required if you have a high school diploma or GED.
If you don’t meet the education requirements, you need at least one year of manufacturing experience, or three years of any general work experience.
The GDOL says applicants should dress for success and bring resumes. Having an Employ Georgia account will also speed up the process. You can also upload your resume and apply online at their website.