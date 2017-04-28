Roper Corporation looking to hire 100 workers at job fair

Today, if you're looking for a job, you might want to head to Fort Oglethorpe.

In a press release, the Georgia Department of Labor says they are helping Roper Corporation recruit 100 assemblers to work in LaFayette. Salaries start at $12.65 an hour.

Roper manufactures stoves and ovens for companies GE, GE Profile, and Monogram labels.

The job fair begins Friday at 3:00 pm and ends at 5:00pm and will be held at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall at 500 City Hall Drive . GDOL staff will be on site to assist applicants.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old. No experience is required if you have a high school diploma or GED.

If you don’t meet the education requirements, you need at least one year of manufacturing experience, or three years of any general work experience.