Officials: 2 men killed in Pickwick Dam boating accident

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - Two men have died after a boating accident on Pickwick Dam in southern Tennessee.

News outlets report that 32-year-old Casey Cox and 69-year-old Michael Ray Terry, both of Chester County, died Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Doug Markham says officers believe the boat was on the lake side of the dam and went through the spillway.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Melvin Martin says the boat capsized. The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Markham says officers don't believe anyone else was on the boat.

