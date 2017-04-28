10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP HEADS TO NRA CONVENTION IN ATLANTA

Gun control advocates say they are ready to rumble now that the president, a darling of the National Rifle Association, is in the Oval Office.

2. ARKANSAS COMPLETES SERIES OF EXECUTIONS

The state concludes an aggressive lethal injection schedule, executing a fourth inmate in eight days.

3. WHO WON'T SHOW THEIR HAND ON PUNITIVE NORTH KOREA ACTION

China has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang if it conducts further nuclear tests.

4. WHAT THE POPE IS SEEKING IN EGYPT

Francis aims to present a united Christian-Muslim front that repudiates violence committed in God's name during his two-day trip to Cairo.

5. THE HOUSE WON'T VOTE ON A HEALTH BILL THIS WEEK

The decision deals a setback to the White House, which has pressured congressional Republicans to pass the bill by Saturday -Trump's 100th day in office.

6. NEW NUMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW THE US ECONOMY SLOWED IN LAST QUARTER

But economists foresee a sharp rebound in the current April-June quarter on the strength of solid job growth, higher consumer confidence and stock-market records.

7. A TRUMP TOWER IS FATED NOT TO RISE IN BALI

Trump's organization is promising that its first resort in Asia will have breathtaking views overlooking a famed nearby temple, but Bali's height restrictions prohibit structures higher than coconut palms - about 49 feet.

8. THE WAIT FOR A CALORIE COUNT ON THAT BURGER OR PIZZA MIGHT GET LONGER

New FDA rules to help people find out how many calories are in their restaurant meals are set to go into effect next week. But they could be pushed back if grocery stores, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains get their way.

9. MEET NEW, HIGH-TECH METHODS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST INVASIVE SPECIES

Examples including a robot that zaps and vacuums up venomous lionfish in Bermuda, and a helicopter that pelts Guam's trees with poison-baited dead mice to fight the voracious brown tree snake.

10. NFL TEAMS GO ON OFFENSIVE IN DRAFT

Despite defensive studs everywhere in pro football's annual draft, teams went after offensive talent, especially quarterbacks like North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.