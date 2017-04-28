Warm this Weekend

Good Friday! Today will be a warm, but pleasant day with highs climbing into the mid 80s, about 10 degrees above average. We may also be breezy at times with south winds blowing at about 15 mph.

The weekend is an active one with the Cornbread Festival happening in South Pittsburg and the Chattanooga Market opening. It will also be a hot one especially Saturday. The record high for Saturday is 88. I am forecasting a high of 90 Saturday afternoon. There is a very slight chance for one or two isolated late day showers or storms.

Sunday will not be as hot, but still very warm as the high climbs to 85. Again, one or two showers or storms are a possibility.

A line of storms will approach and move through early Monday morning, but we will clear out Monday afternoon with a high of 77.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 60

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 75

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 85