Get rid of old medications safely this weekend

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, residents of Hamilton and Bradley counties can safely dispose of outdated medications or shred their personal documents and records during a consumer protection effort that coincides with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day .

Saturday’s event in southeast Tennessee is the result of a coalition of numerous partners – including the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Consumer Affairs, Tennessee American Water, among others – working together to provide important consumer outreach. The event brings together law enforcement, businesses, and both state and local organizations to offer a convenient and safe way for residents to dispose of medications and sensitive documents.

“We look forward to participating alongside our partners in this consumer protection outreach event,” said TDCI Consumer Protection Director Cynthia Wiel. “Local residents are encouraged to bring their outdated medications and personal documents to one of the convenient drop-off locations for secure disposal.”

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (EST), residents can drive up and drop off their old medications (prescription or over-the-counter) for proper disposal at 14 locations across Hamilton and Bradley counties. Document shredders provided by TDCI’s Division of Consumer Affairs will be available at the Hamilton County locations listed in.

Hamilton County

Walgreens in Hixson - 5478 TN Highway 153

Walgreens in East Brainerd - 2289 Gunbarrel Road

Walgreens in Northshore – 110 North Market Street

Walgreens in Harrison/Highway 58 – 4542 TN Highway 58

Food City in Red Bank - 3901 Dayton Boulevard

Signal Mountain Police Department -1111 Ridgeway Avenue

Walgreens in Brainerd - 3605 Brainerd Road

Walgreens in East Ridge - 5301 Ringgold Road

Walgreens in Ooltewah - 9307 County Highway

Walgreens in Soddy Daisy – 121 Harrison Lane

Walgreens in St. Elmo – 3550 Broad Street

Bradley County