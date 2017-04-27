Vols' Derek Barnett drafted by Philadelphia with pick 14

PHILADELPHIA -- Derek Barnett, Tennessee's all-time sack king and a 2016 Consensus All-American, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at Eakins Oval.

Barnett is Tennessee's first NFL first-round draft pick since the Miami Dolphins took Ja'Wuan James with the No. 19 overall selection in 2014. The last time the Eagles took a UT player in the first round of the NFL Draft, they selected Antone Davis with the eighth overall pick of 2008.

The Eagles acquired the No. 14 pick from the Minnesota Vikings as part of a September trade for former Philadelphia quarterback Sam Bradford.

Barnett is the first UT defensive lineman drafted since the Pittsburgh Steelers picked Daniel McCullers in the sixth round (No. 215 overall) in 2014. He is also Tennessee's first defensive player to be picked in the first round since 2010 when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Eric Berry with the fifth pick and the Arizona Cardinals selected Dan Williams with the 26th pick. The last UT defensive end to be selected in the first round was Robert Ayers, who went to the Denver Broncos with the 18th pick in 2009.

From 2014-16, Barnett played in 39 games, totaling 197 tackles (131 solo) and a Tennessee program-record 33.0 sacks. He tallied a career-best 13.0 sacks, including the 33rd of his career against Nebraska in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl to break the previous record of 32.0 held by the late great Reggie White since 1983. Barnett's 52.0 career tackles for loss rank second in Tennessee history only to Leonard Little's program-record 53.0.

The Eagles selected White with the fourth overall pick of the 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL and CFL players.