Brittany Jackson All-Star Celebrity Weekend benefit kicks off Friday

Brittany Jackson's All-Star Celebrity Weekend benefiting Alzheimer's Research kicks off Friday with a youth camp followed by the Celebrity All-Star Game at Bradley Central HS.
The All-Star Camp is a two day camp at Bradley Central HS for boys and girls grades 1-8. You can register here or you can register on Friday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm at Bradley Central. The camp runs Friday 4:30PM to 7:00PM and 11:00AM to 1:30PM on Saturday. Kids will have a chance to shoot around with, get autographs and meet the celebrities.
The Celebrity All-Star Game follows the camp at Bradley Central. Brittany's team is comprised of current and former NBA, NFL and WNBA players, Olympians, a boxer and music artists. To name a few, Terrell Owens, Chamique Holdsclaw, Albert Haynesworth, Ryan Martin, Roman Harper, Bobby Maze, Cupid, plus many more. The "other team" includes but is not limited to (and that's a good thing) Ch. 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen and Times Free Press Mocs Beat Writer Gene Henley.
The weekend concludes with the annual Red Carpet "Evening with the Stars." You can purchase tickets here.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.