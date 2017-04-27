Brittany Jackson All-Star Celebrity Weekend benefit kicks off Friday

Brittany Jackson's All-Star Celebrity Weekend benefiting Alzheimer's Research kicks off Friday with a youth camp followed by the Celebrity All-Star Game at Bradley Central HS.

The All-Star Camp is a two day camp at Bradley Central HS for boys and girls grades 1-8. You can register here or you can register on Friday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm at Bradley Central. The camp runs Friday 4:30PM to 7:00PM and 11:00AM to 1:30PM on Saturday. Kids will have a chance to shoot around with, get autographs and meet the celebrities.

The Celebrity All-Star Game follows the camp at Bradley Central. Brittany's team is comprised of current and former NBA, NFL and WNBA players, Olympians, a boxer and music artists. To name a few, Terrell Owens, Chamique Holdsclaw, Albert Haynesworth, Ryan Martin, Roman Harper, Bobby Maze, Cupid, plus many more. The "other team" includes but is not limited to (and that's a good thing) Ch. 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen and Times Free Press Mocs Beat Writer Gene Henley.

The weekend concludes with the annual Red Carpet "Evening with the Stars." You can purchase tickets here.