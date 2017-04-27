What The Tech? NAB Day 2: Virtual reality

Over 100,000 broadcasters and filmmakers are in Las Vegas this week for an annual convention where they see the latest technology.

They go to NAB to shop for new equipment to make movies and TV shows.

By now we're all familiar with virtual reality but we know how expensive it can be and you have to wear those headsets.

But here at NAB we're seeing that virtual and augmented reality is closer than you might think to coming to your living room.

When we came to the market with VR, it was all about partnering with professionals so that professionals could get their vision to market in the way they want to without having the hassles of really complicated technology.

You may be able to watch virtual reality movies in a theater or the family will watch a show together with headsets. And augmented reality is coming to your living room.

By holding up your phone or tablet while watching a movie on TV, you'll see special effects.

"Real world to the virtual world, combined," Mickey Perona, with Nokia, said. "Regardless of where they're going to get that content I believe that we've gotten to the point now where people want to take those experiences that they've just watched in their favorite movies or TV shows and then go further and have a more immersive experience."

Virtual reality is still just a novelty for most people, but a big deal for gamers.

In the very near future there's a pretty good chance that everyone will be using it and enjoying it I think.

Almost all Hollywood studios are exploring how they can add virtual reality to their movies, that you can watch in theaters or in your home.