UPDATE: Prisoners discover body on roadside during trash detail - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Prisoners discover body on roadside during trash detail

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A badly decomposed body was found on Thursday afternoon along the side of State Highway 111 near the southbound lanes in Sequathcie County.

State prisoners found the body while working on a trash detail. 

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says crews last worked in the area on March 1, and there was nothing there at that time.

Hitchcock also told Channel 3 that there are currently no missing person cases in Sequatchie County.

Channel 3 has a crew enroute and will update this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.