UPDATE: Prisoners discover body on roadside during trash detail

UPDATE: A badly decomposed body was found on Thursday afternoon along the side of State Highway 111 near the southbound lanes in Sequathcie County.

State prisoners found the body while working on a trash detail.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says crews last worked in the area on March 1, and there was nothing there at that time.

Hitchcock also told Channel 3 that there are currently no missing person cases in Sequatchie County.

