Restaurant earns even worse score on re-inspection after failure

This may be a first for Restaurant Report Card. Nakato Hibachi on Battlefield Station Drive in Fort Oglethorpe scored even worse on its re-inspection after failing last week. The restaurant dropped from a 57 to a 36. Keep in mind, a 70 or above is a passing grade.
The restaurant lost points for several hand washing violations: an employee handled a cell phone with bare hands then handled ready-to-eat foods with bare hands without washing in between, an employee prepared raw foods then handled ready-to-eat foods without washing in between, an employee wiped their hands on an apron instead of washing them, and an employee wearing gloves washed them and then returned to work instead of removing them, washing their hands, then putting on a clean pair.
Nakato Hibachi continued to have issues with proper food separation to avoid cross contamination, including raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods. Several opened food packages were not properly covered and left exposed inside the coolers, freezers and dry storage areas. A proper system for washing and sanitizing dishes was not in place.
Food was left sitting out at room temperature, thawed or cooled improperly, or stored in coolers at improper temperatures.
The inspector found chicken wings stored by the seven-day disposal date, saw raw chicken being actively prepared on top of toxic chemical containers and in contact with or below the electrical fuse box, found knives stored in cracks between equipment, and found several wet sanitizing cloths left sitting on food contact services.
Nakato Hibachi improved its scores to a 91 on its third inspection. The inspector noted the restaurant is on a risk control plan and must score at least a B on its next three routine health inspections. Restaurant managers also must track the temperatures of cooling foods, the restaurant’s coolers, and its cooking temperatures and send those logs to each week for the next three months.
In Hamilton County, the lowest score was a 76, found at Main Street Meats at 217 Main Street. According to the Hamilton County Health Department, the inspector saw an employee go from handling raw meat to touching buns and change gloves, but no wash their hands in between. The report also showed the person in charge could not demonstrate knowledge of food safety standards, the sanitizing solution at the sink measured more than double as strong as it should, warm pasta was cooled too slowly, chilled foods were stored too warm, and the restaurant did not have a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan in place for its sous vide process. The health inspector told the restaurant to stop serving those foods until it submitted an appropriate plan. Managers have since complied with that directive. The restaurant improved its score to a 96 on a second inspection. Main Street Meats said its cooler was down and being repaired during the first inspection. It was back up and running for the second.
Hooters Restaurant at 5912 Brainerd Road scored a 79. The inspector saw a cook handle raw chicken, then touch ready-to-eat food with the same gloves. Cleaning cloths found on the floor were returned to a shelf and table instead of a sanitizing bucket, and the floors and walls were in bad repair.
Several restaurants posted high grades or even perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:
The following are the remaining scores:
Hamilton County
Catoosa County
Dade County
Murray County
Walker County
There are no additional scores to report from Walker County
Whitfield County
If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.
