Restaurant earns even worse score on re-inspection after failure

This may be a first for Restaurant Report Card. Nakato Hibachi on Battlefield Station Drive in Fort Oglethorpe scored even worse on its re-inspection after failing last week. The restaurant dropped from a 57 to a 36. Keep in mind, a 70 or above is a passing grade.

The restaurant lost points for several hand washing violations: an employee handled a cell phone with bare hands then handled ready-to-eat foods with bare hands without washing in between, an employee prepared raw foods then handled ready-to-eat foods without washing in between, an employee wiped their hands on an apron instead of washing them, and an employee wearing gloves washed them and then returned to work instead of removing them, washing their hands, then putting on a clean pair.

Nakato Hibachi continued to have issues with proper food separation to avoid cross contamination, including raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods. Several opened food packages were not properly covered and left exposed inside the coolers, freezers and dry storage areas. A proper system for washing and sanitizing dishes was not in place.

Food was left sitting out at room temperature, thawed or cooled improperly, or stored in coolers at improper temperatures.

The inspector found chicken wings stored by the seven-day disposal date, saw raw chicken being actively prepared on top of toxic chemical containers and in contact with or below the electrical fuse box, found knives stored in cracks between equipment, and found several wet sanitizing cloths left sitting on food contact services.

Nakato Hibachi improved its scores to a 91 on its third inspection. The inspector noted the restaurant is on a risk control plan and must score at least a B on its next three routine health inspections. Restaurant managers also must track the temperatures of cooling foods, the restaurant’s coolers, and its cooking temperatures and send those logs to each week for the next three months.

In Hamilton County, the lowest score was a 76, found at Main Street Meats at 217 Main Street. According to the Hamilton County Health Department, the inspector saw an employee go from handling raw meat to touching buns and change gloves, but no wash their hands in between. The report also showed the person in charge could not demonstrate knowledge of food safety standards, the sanitizing solution at the sink measured more than double as strong as it should, warm pasta was cooled too slowly, chilled foods were stored too warm, and the restaurant did not have a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point plan in place for its sous vide process. The health inspector told the restaurant to stop serving those foods until it submitted an appropriate plan. Managers have since complied with that directive. The restaurant improved its score to a 96 on a second inspection. Main Street Meats said its cooler was down and being repaired during the first inspection. It was back up and running for the second.

Hooters Restaurant at 5912 Brainerd Road scored a 79. The inspector saw a cook handle raw chicken, then touch ready-to-eat food with the same gloves. Cleaning cloths found on the floor were returned to a shelf and table instead of a sanitizing bucket, and the floors and walls were in bad repair.

Several restaurants posted high grades or even perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

California Smothered Burrito, 5750 Lake Resort Drive, Chattanooga

Cheese Dip, 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga

Chuy’s, 2271 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Clumpie’s Cart, 26 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga

Coachworks Café, 4817 Adams Road, Chattanooga

Gadzook’s, 5721 Highway 153, Hixson

Lupi’s Mobile, 5504 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Plus Coffee, 1216 East Main Street, Chattanooga

Salsarita’s, 252 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga

Taco Bell, 7796 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Zaxby’s, 9347 Springfield Road, Soddy Daisy

Rollin’ in the Dough-Nuts, 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville

Griffin’s Footlong Hot Dogs, 4618 Woodman View Circle, Chattanooga

Darr’s Catering, 801 McFarland Avenue, Rossville

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Dockside Café, 8411 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison: 80, then corrected to 95

Hungry House, 4427 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 81

Thai Esan, 4320 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 82

Sawasdee Thai Restaurant, 4608 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga: 87

Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 87

Bojangles, 1803 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 88

Street, Chattanooga: 88 Terra Mae, 120 East 10 th Street, Chattanooga: 88

Street, Chattanooga: 88 Waffle House, I-24 at Birmingham Highway, Chattanooga: 89

Armando’s, 5700 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 90

Fuji Steakhouse, 5437 Highway 153, Hixson: 90

Great Wraps, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 91

The Local Juicery and Kitchen, 48 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 91

Crust Pizza, 3211 South Broad Street, Chattanooga: 94

Kacey’s Home Cooking, 6921 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 94

Blue Water Grill, 224 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 95

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 5730 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Sbarro, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Steak N Shake, 2296 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 95

Hillbilly Willy’s BBQ, 115 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga: 96

O’Charley’s, 2340 Shallowford Village Road, Chattanooga: 97

Panera Bread, 417 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Raw, 409 Market Street: 97

Ruby Tuesday, 5595 Highway 153, Hixson: 97

Bojangles, 9375 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 98

Good Dog On the Go, 34 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Hair of the Dog, 334 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Mr. Philly, 2701 4 th Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Avenue, Chattanooga: 98 Rib & Loin, 5946 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Wired Coffee Cup, 5705 Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

Cakemakers, 4330 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 99

Chattanooga Kitchen, 1900 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Chuck E. Cheese, 22 Northgate Park, Chattanooga: 99

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 9231 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 99

Subway, 5231 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

Catoosa County

Fruteria El Gordo, 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville: 75

Long John Silver’s, 2837 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe: 75

Neveria, 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville: 87

Kenny’s Café, 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville: 94

Panera Bread, 2620 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 94

Dade County

Artzy Café, 12238 South Main Street, Trenton: 96

Murray County

Arby’s, 1107 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 87

McDonald’s, 1047 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 92

Walker County

There are no additional scores to report from Walker County

Whitfield County

Vallarta Taqueria, 801 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 80

Kenny’s Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend Road, Dalton: 84

Peking Express, 408 North Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 88

Zaxby’s, 2710 Airport Road, Dalton: 89

McDonald's at Walmart, 2545 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 91

Panda House, 3925 Cleveland Highway, Spc. C, Dalton: 91

O’Charley’s, 1520 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

Pizza Hut, 1525 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 92

China Garden, 816 Walnut Square Boulevard, Suite 5, Dalton: 93

La Votana Mexican Restaurant, 702 5 th Avenue, Dalton: 95

Avenue, Dalton: 95 Panda Express, 1521 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 95

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.