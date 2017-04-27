CHI Memorial to offer free program to help smokers quit

Would you like to quit smoking?

CHI Memorial Medical Group is offering a free eight-session Freedom From Smoking® program which helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.

The Freedom From Smoking® program is an American Lung Association program that has helped more than one million Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 30 years.

CHI Memorial Medical Group is now offering this cessation course at several practices in the Chattanooga area. Late afternoon and night classes are available in Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah and Ringgold.

The program is designed for a small group setting. If you'd like to stop smoking, call (423) 495-7778 to register for a class at a location convenient to you. There is no charge for the program.