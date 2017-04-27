Much of the Tennessee Valley declared drought-free

Thanks to recent wet weather and rains, nearly one-half of the Channel 3 viewing area is now officially drought-free!
Also, the area of “Extreme” drought in parts of northeast Georgia is shrinking.
The latest report doesn’t even include Thursday’s rain.
The U.S. Drought Mitigation Center releases its report every Thursday morning.
