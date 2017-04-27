Alabama high school teacher, husband arrested after hosting part - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama high school teacher, husband arrested after hosting party with teen drinking

SPANISH FORT, AL (AP) - A Spanish Fort High School teacher and her husband have been arrested on charges of hosting an underage post-prom party with alcohol last month.

News outlets report that Kimberly and David Smith were arrested after investigators interviewed six students and their parents Tuesday. The sheriff's office first learned of the March 17 party on Friday.

In a news release, the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says most of the students said they drank alcohol provided by the Smiths. Students say Kimberly Smith told them to give her their car keys and phones so they wouldn't drive drunk or post images of the party.

Smith is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. It's unclear if the Smiths have lawyers.

