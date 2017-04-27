Thursday's rains flood several streets, intersections

A CPD SUV blocks the ramps to I-24. CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
As Thursday's heavy rains pelted much of the Tennessee Valley, some areas were flooded by water that began to pool.
Those areas include:
- 20th and Market Street (near the car dealerships)
- Cummings Highway near the Interstate 24 ramps
- Signal Mountain Road and Dayton Boulevard
- Amnicola Highway, which has several areas with heavy water
