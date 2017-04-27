Thursday's rains flood several streets, intersections - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thursday's rains flood several streets, intersections


By WRCB Staff
A CPD SUV blocks the ramps to I-24. A CPD SUV blocks the ramps to I-24.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

As Thursday's heavy rains pelted much of the Tennessee Valley, some areas were flooded by water that began to pool.

Those areas include:

  • 20th and Market Street (near the car dealerships)
  • Cummings Highway near the Interstate 24 ramps
  • Signal Mountain Road and Dayton Boulevard
  • Amnicola Highway, which has several areas with heavy water

