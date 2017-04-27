Thursday's rains flood several streets, intersections

As Thursday's heavy rains pelted much of the Tennessee Valley, some areas were flooded by water that began to pool.

Those areas include:

20th and Market Street (near the car dealerships)

Cummings Highway near the Interstate 24 ramps

Signal Mountain Road and Dayton Boulevard

Amnicola Highway, which has several areas with heavy water

