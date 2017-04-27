EMA officials urge residents to register with a severe weather notification system

Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency officials are urging the public to register their contact information with the CodeRED Mass Notification System.

In a press release, EMA officials said over half of Georgia experienced extreme or exceptional drought last year, increasing wildfires across the state.

They say minutes and even seconds can make a difference in saving a person’s life during evacuations.

Today from 3 to 8 PM Whitfield County EMA officials will hold a “PrepareAthon Telethon” to encourage residents to register their contact information with the system.

County residents can call 706-259-3730 or log onto to the county's EMA website to register.

Residents can then receive critical information during severe weather from public safety officials.

Amy Cooley with Whitfield County EMA called it, “a live-saving measure”.

In addition to the telethon residents can go to the Wildfire Preparedness Day Expo on Saturday, May 6th from 9 AM till 12 PM at Home Depot at 875 Shugart Road in Dalton.