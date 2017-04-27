UPDATE: Two teens pinned under car in US-27 crash

UPDATE: A multi-vehicle accident shut down highway 27 northbound Thursday morning.

Chattanooga police say a 16-year-old driver lost control of her car and spun out on the highway at 8 am.

Another driver saw the crash happen and stopped to help. The 16-year-old driver and her 12-year-old passenger were standing outside their car when another driver hydroplaned, and crashed into the second car and the teens, pinning them under the car.

They are in serious condition.The second driver also was hurt, but is expected to be okay. The third driver wasn't seriously hurt.

Serious crash on I-27 N at Signal Mountain RD., drivers starting to get off at Dayton BLVD. exit where water is pooling from rain. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/hEiyurso3f — Megan Roberts (@megangabie) April 27, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: US-27 has re-opened to traffic after being temporarily closed Thursday following a serious multiple-vehicle crash on US-27 northbound.

The crash, near Signal Mountain Rd, blocked several lanes of traffic as first responders attended to those involved.

Another crash on I-24 near Moore Road created another bottleneck, but was cleared by about 8:30am.

In Bradley County, near milemarker 18, another multiple-vehicle crash has narrowed I-75 southbound to just one lane. Drivers headed south should seek an alternate route.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.