One person was arrested after a police chase that spanned at least three counties Wednesday night.

According to several law enforcement agencies, the incident began in Catoosa county around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3 that the person was originally pulled over for speeding near Cloud Springs Road but did not stop.

Several agencies followed the vehicle through Hamilton county, including Chattanooga Police. The incident ended with an arrest in Bradley County.

