UPDATE: Heavy rains soak the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Heavy rains soak the Tennessee Valley

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

UPDATE: Good Thursday.  We can expect storms this morning producing dangerous conditions on the road.  Localized flooding is again possible as we get another .5"-1.0" of rain through the morning hours.  So far for just April we have seen more than 9" of rain, about 5" above average for the month.

This afternoon skies will clear out rather quickly and we will have sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be dry with a sun/cloud mix and a high of 84.

This weekend will be extremely warm with the highs getting to near 90 both days.  We will have some clouds moving through, but the chance for rain this weekend is only 20%.  The heat will be the real story this weekend.    

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.  - David Karnes

THURSDAY

  • 8am... Storms, 66
  • Noon... Showers Ending, 70
  • 5pm... Sunny, 77
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.