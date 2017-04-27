UPDATE: Heavy rains soak the Tennessee Valley

UPDATE: Good Thursday. We can expect storms this morning producing dangerous conditions on the road. Localized flooding is again possible as we get another .5"-1.0" of rain through the morning hours. So far for just April we have seen more than 9" of rain, about 5" above average for the month.

This afternoon skies will clear out rather quickly and we will have sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be dry with a sun/cloud mix and a high of 84.

This weekend will be extremely warm with the highs getting to near 90 both days. We will have some clouds moving through, but the chance for rain this weekend is only 20%. The heat will be the real story this weekend.

- David Karnes

