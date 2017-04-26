Mocs NFL Draft preview: Davis, Levin and company on standby

The Chattanooga Mocs have been gaining NFL steam over the last decade and 2017 is no different. Keionta Davis and Cory Levin are two of the Mocs highest draft prospects. The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8pm with Round 1, Friday is rounds 2 and 3 with the rest starting Saturday at 12pm.



Keionta Davis DE: Keionta will likely become the first homegrown Moc drafted since BJ Coleman in 2012. Davis, the Red Bank native started turning NFL heads during his junior season and only gained momentum as a senior. Davis is a 2X All-American and the reigning SoCon Defensive Player of the year.His 31 career sacks are 2nd All-Time at UTC behind former All-American Davis Tull. Davis attended the 2017 Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Draft projections say Davis could go as early as day 2.

Corey Levin OL: Corey is a 3X All-American and 2X winner of the SoCon Jacobs Blocking Award. He's played multiple positions on the offensive line and started 51 games for UTC. Corey was also invited to and attended the NFL Combine.

Vantrel McMillan DL/LB: Vantrel was part of a league leading defensive line the past two seasons at UTC. Hi was named First Team All-SoCon his senior season. He totaled 7.5 sacks with 14 tackles for a loss his final season. McMillan's NFL stock grew at UTC's Pro Day where several teams worked one on one with him as a LB.

CJ Board WR: CJ finished his career at UTC with 146 catches, 10th best in school history. His 2,032 yards are 5th best in school history. Board also returned punts as a junior when he was named 2nd Team All-SoCon punt returner. Board also took advantage of UTC's Pro Day by running a lightning fast 4.38 40-Yard sprint. As a junior Board had 3 catches for 53 yards with 105 all-purpose yards against top ranked Alabama.